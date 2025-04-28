Pirates Reveal Next Paul Skenes Start Date
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will make his next start this week in the upcoming series.
Skenes will pitch the finale of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs on May 1 at PNC Park, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. This will serve as his seventh start of the season.
This will mark his second early afternoon start, his first was up against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 2. Skenes went seven innings, allowing just three hits, no walks or earned runs, while posting six strikeouts in the 4-2 win.
Skenes is coming off his best performance of the season in the 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers stadium on April 25. Skenes threw a career-high 108 pitches over 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, no walks or earned runs and posting a season-high nine strikeouts for the Pirates.
He holds a 3-2 record over six starts, a 2.39 ERA over 37.2 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to four walks and an opposing batting average of .190.
Andrew Heaney will lead off the series vs. the Cubs on April 29 at PNC Park and will look to keep his great season going.
He dominated the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium back on April 23, allowing just one hit over six innings, while posting nine strikeouts and helping the Pirates win a 3-0 shutout.
Heaney signed a one-year contract for $5.25 million with the Pirates as a free agent this offseason.
He has a 2-1 record over his first five starts, with a 1.72 ERA over 31.1 innings, 31 strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .165. His ERA is sixth lowest in the MLB and third lowest in the National League.
Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates in the second game of the series on April 30.
He has struggled adjusting from the bullpen to the starting rotation this season, with a 1-3 record and a 6.95 ERA over 22.0 innings in his first five starts, with an opposing batting average of .326.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates