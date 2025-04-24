Pirates Blank Angels Behind Andrew Heaney Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney led the way in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The Pirates win their first road series in 2025, as they defeated the Angels 9-3 on April 22, giving them a chance for the sweep with a win on April 24. They also improve to 10-15 on the season and 4-8 on the road.
The Pirates had a good chance to score in the top of the first inning, after designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked and first baseman Enmanuel Valdez singled with two outs. Catcher Joey Bart would strikeout looking, ending that opportunity.
Heaney struck out the side in both the first and second innings, with all six batters struggling to keep up with his great pitching.
Pittsburgh opened the third inning with back-to-back singles from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and center fielder Oneil Cruz, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kiner-Falefa and giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates got another good scoring opportunity in the fourth inning, as third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes made it to first base on a hit by pitch and second baseman Adam Frazier singled, putting runners on the corner with just one out.
Left fielder Tommy Pham then hit into his fifth double-play of the season, tied for second most in the MLB, ending that chance.
Cruz would double the Pirates' lead in the top of the fifth inning, crushing a solo home run 463 feet to make it 2-0.
The Pirates almost added onto their lead, as Reynolds and McCutchen hit back-to-back singles after the home run, but Valdez grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Heaney kept pitching well, allowing his first hit in the bottom of the fifth inning as Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a double.
Despite allowing a hit, Heaney would get Angels third baseman Luis Rengfio to line out to Cruz in center field and then struck out second baseman Kyren Paris to get out of the inning unscathed.
Heaney finished his performance with just one hit over six innings and struck out nine batters, reaching No. 1,100 strikeouts in his career.
The Pirates got great bullpen performances from right-handed pitcher David Bednar, who struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning, and from left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who got three ground outs in the eighth inning.
Frazier started the top of the ninth inning with a walk and then stole second base with ease, moving into scoring position.
Pham would break his bat, but hit the ball just far enough past the second base bag for the single, scoring Frazier to make it 3-0 to the Pirates.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana allowed a double to Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler, but would get all three outs and earned his third save of the season.
The Pirates will attempt to complete the sweep of the Angels on April 24, with first pitch set for 9:29 p.m.
