Pirates Rookie Pitcher Joins Rare Company
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a rookie pticher achieve a feat that no one else in the franchise has done this century.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington came on in the sixth inning vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park and would finish off the game for his team, earning a four-inning save.
He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a four-inning save since Jason Christiansen did so in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Expos on July 17, 1998.
Harrington only earned his MLB call-up back on April 1, making his debut as he started for the Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 1 on the road.
He would only last four innings, as he allowed seven hits for six earned runs in the 6-1 defeat to the Rays.
Harrington would relieve Pirates starter, right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, in the sixth inning and needed a strong performance to get his team the win.
While he did allow three runs and two solo home runs, Harrington put in a solid outing, with five strikeouts, as the Pirates got some offense and won 8-4 to start the series off the best way they could.
Harrington normally doesn't pitch through to completion as a starter, but getting the chance to finish off a game in his PNC Park debut was something he thoroughly enjoyed.
“Yeah, it was sick," Harrington said. [Pitching coach Oscar Marin] came up to me in the dugout and he was like, “You wanna finish this thing?” and I said, “Absolutely.” It was really cool to get the last out. I think that’s the second time I’ve ever done that. So it was good.”
Harrington looked back at that game against the Rays and noted that making his MLB debut was a little nerve-wracking. He said he felt more ready for this one and that he's much more confident with two appearances under his belt.
“I think the first game, there was a lot of nerves and emotions pitching in that and this game, I felt much more comfortable out there," Harrington said. "I think that was a big step for me, especially attacking guys and getting ahead early.”
The Pirates used their bullpen excessively vs. the New York Yankees, who they faced this past weekend, going 14.1 innings over three games.
Harrington coming in as the long reliever for Pittsburgh helped give his bullpen a break before the final two games of the series, something that both he and his fellow pitchers took pride in.
"Yeah, they were pumped," Harrington said on the bullpen. "They were fricken’ pumped. So they needed a break. They’ve been grinding for us. It’s nice to be able to give them a little break.”
Pirates manager Derek Shelton also appreciated that Harrington gave the other bullpen arms a break, but that Harrington himself showed growth early on in his MLB journey.
“…Standing on the mound at the end of a baseball game, there’s something to be said about that," Shelton said. "I mean, going out and being able to finish that in the ninth inning. I would bet in his professional career, he’s never stood on the mound in the eighth and ninth inning, even though he didn’t start that, he had to finish it and he stayed composed, which I thought was impressive.”
Harrington is one of the top prospects in baseball, ranking No. 3 in the Pirates system and No. 78 amongst the top 100 prospects from MLB Pipeline.
Mlodzinski, who has worked to prove his worth as a starter after moving up from the bullpen, sees the potential in Harrington and that he showed it vs. the Cardinals.
“Yeah he did great. He threw the ball really well. I think some of the hits and runs he gave up, that he’s going to be able to make the adjustment really quickly that he’s going to give up soft contact and he gave up some hard and he’s proved that he belongs here and he’s got really, really good stuff.
