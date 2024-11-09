Pirates Rotation Ranked Among MLB's Elite
If there's one thing the Pittsburgh Pirates can hang their hat on heading into the 2025 season, it's their starting rotation.
FanGraphs is among those who are high on the Pirates' starting rotation heading into next year, projecting them to have the fifth-highest Wins Above Replacement (WAR) next season. Pittsburgh's 14.6 WAR only trailed the Philadelphia Phillies (16.3), Los Angeles Dodgers (16.1), Atlanta Braves (15.3) and Minnesota Twins (14.9).
The headliner for Pittsburgh's rotation is Paul Skenes. The hard-throwing right-hander and potential National League Rookie of the Year was historic in his first season in the big leagues, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and striking out a Pirates rookie record 170 batters over 133 innings. Skenes was the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and strike out over 150 batters in their first 21 appearances, and the first pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
FanGraphs projected Skenes to have a 5.8 WAR, which only trailed Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. FanGraphs also projected Skenes to have a 2.81 ERA, 2.68 FIP and to strike out 11.6 batters per nine innings over 188 innings.
FanGraphs predicted that fellow right-hander Jared Jones will take a step forward after finishing 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.8 WAR in 2023.
He is projected to be second among Pittsburgh starting pitchers in WAR (2.5), ERA (3.92) and FIP (3.91). They also predicted Jones would pitch 159 innings and strike out 9.3 batters per nine innings pitched.
Veteran right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller was predicted to be second in innings pitched for the Pirates with 182 and third in WAR. Bailey Falter is projected to be the No. 4 starter, pitching 130 innings and boasting the fourth-highest WAR with a 1.1.
After Falter, FanGraphs had the trio of Johan Oviedo, Luis Ortiz and top-prospect Bubba Chandler pitching at least 80 innings.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates