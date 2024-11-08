Pirates Aiming To Add More Offense This Offseason
Boasting one of the best young duos on the mound with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones won't mean much for the Pittsburgh Pirates if they can't score more runs next season.
Adding to the offense is among the top priorities for Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. He also noted it won't be as simple as the Pirates going out and signing free agents.
"We have to score more runs," Cherington said at the general manager meetings in San Antonio, TX. "That's a combination of our own internal position players taking a step forward and finding a way to add to that base."
Pittsburgh was among the league's worst offenses last season, ranking in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category at the plate.
Internal growth would mean players like Ke'Bryan Hayes returning to form after a disappointing 2024 season. The Pirates third baseman only hit four home runs and had 25 RBIs while slashing .233/.283/.290. Hayes has proven capable of being a solid player at the plate in the past, as he hit 15 home runs and drove in 61 runs while slashing .271/.309/.453.
The return of former top prospect Endy Rodríguez could also be part of the boost Cherington is hoping for. The 24-year-old catcher hit 25 home runs and drove in 95 runs in his final full season in the minor leagues in 2022. Rodríguez made an appearance in the big leagues in 2023, hitting three home runs and driving in 13 runs while slashing .220/.284.328 through 57 games.
He missed nearly all of last season due to a torn UCL and appeared in just 10 games in the minor leagues in 2024.
If Pittsburgh is going to truly be in the mix in the NL Central, it needs to add a proven bat or two to the mix rather than completely relying on the growth of the players it currently has. Someone like first baseman Christian Walker could be perfect for the Pirates, but whether they'll be willing to open up the check book for a player of his caliber feels unlikely given the franchise's history in free agency.
The Pirates can't afford to stick with the status quo if they're going to get the most out of having Skenes and Jones alongside Mitch Keller in their rotation. If Cherington ends up standing pat this offseason, Pittsburgh could very well be setting itself up for another disappointing season.
