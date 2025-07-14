Pirates Take Second HS Pitcher in 2025 MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates stayed with another high school selection for their second round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Pirates took right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes out of Earl Warren High School in Downey, Calif., a city just 13 miles southeast of Los Angeles, with the 50th overall pick in the second round.
Cervantes has four pitches in his arsenal, with a fastball that reaches 97 mph but features more around 91-93 mph, a curveball, a slider and a changeup, which is his best pitch.
Perfect Game ranks him as the 34th player overall in the Class of 2025, the 12th best recruit in California and the third best right-handed pitcher.
He is committed to UCLA and the slot pick value for his selection is $1.93 million, which the Pirates will need to meet if they want him to forgo his commitment.
Cervantes stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and turns 18 on Aug. 21, giving him a number of years to develop in the Pirates system before making it to the MLB.
MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 49 overall in the 2025 Draft Class, Keith Law of The Athletic ranks him No. 63 and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranks him No. 66 overall.
He is the second selection of the night for the Pirates, who took right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., about 45 miles east of Los Angeles, with the sixth overall pick in the first round.
General manager Ben Cherington makes this his sixth second round pick duirng his tenure with the Pirates.
This includes right-handed pitcher Jared Jones from La Mirada High School in La Mirada, Calif. at No. 44 in 2020, left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo from Bishop Eustace Prepartory School in Pennsauken Township with the No. 37 pick in 2021, N.J., left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco out of Florida with the No. 44 pick in 2022, shortstop Mitch Jebb out of Michigan State with the 42nd pick in 2023 and shortstop Wyatt Sanford out of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas at the 47th pick in 2024.
Jones made it to the MLB last season, before missing all of this season after undergoing surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow.
Barco earned his promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis, Solometo and Jebb are both at Double-A Altoona and Sanford is currently with Single-A Bradenton.
The first three rounds take place on July 13, with rounds four through 20 occurring on July 14, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh still has the 72nd overall pick, which is a competitive balance round B and the 82nd overall pick in the third round.
