Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes All-Star History
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes made All-Star history, thanks to his great play in 2025.
Skenes earned the starting role for the National League in the All-Star Game on July 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. He will go up against Detroit Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal of the American League.
This marks his second straight season starting the All-Star Game, doing so as a rookie in 2024. He was the first rookie that did so since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995 and the first Pirates pitcher that did so since Jerry Reuss in 1975.
Skenes now becomes the first pitcher to start back-to-back All-Star games in their first two seasons in the MLB.
He is also just the fifth player with multiple All-Star selections as a rookie and then onwards, with the other four all being Hall of Famers.
This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice in 1956 and 1957, Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew who did it three straight seasons from 1967 to 1969, Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, who did it four consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2004, and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio, who did it a record seven consecutive campaigns from 1936 to 1942.
Skenes is just one of two Pirates pitchers who have started twice for the National League in the All-Star game along with Bob Friend, who did so in 1956 and 1960.
He is also the first Pirates starting pitcher that earned consecutive All-Star honors since right-hander Bob Veale in 1965 and 1966 and one of three Pirates starters that achieved the feat, along with right-hander Rip Sewell in 1943, 1944 and 1946, as there was no All-Star Game in 1945.
Right-hander Dock Ellis also started in 1971, joining Skenes, Friend, Reuss and Friend as five Pirates pitchers that have started for the National League in the All-Star Game.
He is the first Pirates pitcher that earned back-to-back All-Star selections since right-handed reliever David Bednar in 2022 and 2023.
Skenes has had another incredible season in 2025, despite a 4-8 record in 20 starts, as the Pirates offense has scored four runs or less in 16 of his outings.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including the lowest ERA (2.01), fourth in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0) and seventh for strikeouts (131).
Skenes most recently pitched vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 11, where he allowed a two-run home run and five hits over five innings, posting six strikeouts and taking a loss in the 2-1 defeat.
He will likely just pitch one inning and end his outing, as NL manager Dave Roberts brings out his great rotation throughout the game.
