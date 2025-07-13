Pirates Star Not in Lineup vs. Twins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have one of their everyday starters in the lineup vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Oneil Cruz is not in the lineup, as Jack Suwinski takes over in center field and bats sixth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Cruz departed the previous game vs. the Twins on July 12 in the top of the eighth inning. He hit a single, but limped to first base, resulting in Pirates manager Don Kelly replacing Cruz with pinch-runner Tommy Pham.
Kelly said after the game that Cruz 'felt something' in his hip flexor after making a home run grab attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cruz is scheduled for the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14 and this may prevent him from participating.
Pham returns to left field, as Suwinski moved over to center field, and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Henry Davis also comes back in at catcher, taking over from Joey Bart, and will hit eighth in the batting order.
The Pirates keep the same infield, with Spencer Horwitz at first base and leading off, Nick Gonzales at second base and batting fourth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and batting ninth, plus Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base, but dropping one spot to seventh in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen will bat second and serve as designated hitter, while Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and bats third in the lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 20th start of the season for the Pirates and takes over for the final game before the All-Star break.
Keller is 3-10 on the season, but tied for fifth in the MLB with 13 quality starts in 2025. He has a 3.58 ERA over 113.0 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .240 opposing batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.
The Pirates are currently on a season-long eight game losing streak, suffering defeats in every game this road trip. This includes sweeps to the Seattle Mariners, July 4-6 at T-Mobile Park, and the Kansas City Royals, July 7-9, plus back-to-back defeats to the Twins, July 11 and July 12.
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Minnesota Twins
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Tommy Pham
CF Jack Suwinski
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
