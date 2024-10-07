Pirates Should Pursue Trade for This Star Shortstop
The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to make it into the MLB postseason this year. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the second half of the season and are headed into the offseason needing to make some moves to become a contender in 2025.
One area that could use an upgrade is the shortstop position.
With that in mind, there is one trade that the Pirates should pursue this offseason. Acquiring a better shortstop that would fit long-term and be a cornerstone to build around would be a very wise investment for Pittsburgh.
There is a player that would be a very wise target. That player is none other than Toronto Blue Jays' star shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette has been involved in a ton of MLB trade rumors over the past couple of years. So far, the Blue Jays have opted to hold onto him. With his contract ending after the 2025 campaign and no extension agreement in sight, Toronto could opt to move on from him.
If they do decide to openly engage in trade discussions surrounding Bichette, the Pirates should get involved aggressively.
At 26 years old, Bichette would be a perfect fit for Pittsburgh both now and in the future. His bat was not great in 2024, but he's more than capable of being a high impact player at the plate. Defensively, he's a very good shortstop.
During the 2024 MLB season with Toronto, Bichette ended up playing in just 81 games. He dealt with quite a few injury issues throughout the year.
Back in 2023, however, he played in 135 games. In those appearances, he ended up hitting 20 home runs to go along with 73 RBI while batting .306/.339/.475. Those numbers are what the Pirates would be hoping to get with a trade for Bichette.
Acquiring him would not be a cheap option. However, it would be an aggressive move to focus on winning now.
Along with a trade to acquire Bichette would be a new contract extension to make sure he stays in town. It would be an expensive all-around move, but one that would upgrade a position of need and give the team a better chance to compete in 2025.
This might not be an option that Pittsburgh has any interest in pursuing, but it's one they should strongly consider. Bichette, when healthy and playing to his full potential, is an elite player both defensively and at the plate.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates