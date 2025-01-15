Pirates Sign Highly Regarded International Prospect
The Pittsburgh Pirates wasted no time with the international signing period opening on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh has reportedly signed shortstop Johan De Los Santos out of the Dominican Republic to a $2.25 million deal. De Los Santos is the younger brother of Pirates prospect Yordany De Los Santos, who also plays shortstop and is the No. 13 ranked prospect in their system in MLB Pipeline's rankings. Johan is the No. 23 ranked international prospect in MLB Pipeline's rankings.
De Los Santos is the eighth prospect in the Pirates' international signing class, per Baseball America. He's also the third prospect out of the Dominican Republic to sign with Pittsburgh, joining shortstop Darell Morel and right-handed pitcher Carlos Lorenzo. Hyun-Seung Lee, a shortstop from South Korea, is also in the Pirates' international signing class.
De Los Santos, 16, is one of the youngest prospects in the 2025 class. The 16-year-old left-handed hitting shortstop is from Santo Domingo, which has produced top baseball talent including Hall of Famer David Ortiz. De Los Santos will join a farm system littered with shortstops that are among the Pirates' top 30 prospects in MLB Pipeline's rankings, including 2024 first-round pick Konnor Griffin (2), Mitch Jeb (9) and Wyatt Sanford (10).
In his scouting report, MLB Pipeline touted De Los Santos' instincts and his ability to add more power as he continues to develop. It also believes De Los Santos has the potential to stick at shortstop in the long run because of his arm strength.
"De Los Santos’ on-field instincts are highly regarded, as is his passion for the game," MLB Pipeline writes. "He deploys a line drive-based approach from the left-handed batter’s box, although his physique and twitchy actions leave the door open for some power to come into his game as he matures."
The international signing period closes on Jan. 23.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates