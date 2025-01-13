Pirates Infielder Named Top International Prospect
For as good as the Pittsburgh Pirates have been at developing pitching prospects, the progression of their position players has left something to be desired.
That could change with the progression of one of their top international free agents from 2022. MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo named each team's top international prospect and tabbed shortstop/third baseman Yordany De Los Santos for the Pirates. De Los Santos is the Pirates' No. 13 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.
"De Los Santos was a key signing for the Pirates in 2022, getting $1.2 million to sign in January," they wrote. "He’s seen time at three infield positions, with third base perhaps the best long-term home if he settles into one spot. He’s yet to show he’s ready for full-season ball after two tries in 2023 and last year, but he’s hit .340/.404/.494 in 74 total games in the Florida Complex League and cut down his strikeout rate considerably overall in 2024, with an eye toward conquering the Single-A Florida State League at age 20 this season."
It was a tale of two seasons for De Los Santos in 2024, who batted .297/.373/.430 with 6 home runs and 43 RBIs and stole 34 bases. The 19-year-old prospect tore it up in 57 games in Rookie ball for the Pirates, batting .344/.407/.505 with 5 home runs and 34 RBIs and he posted a .912 OPS. De Los Santos' stellar performance to begin the 2024 season led to his rapid ascension to Single-A Bradenton, where he struggled to find the same success.
In 25 games, De Los Santos hit .195/.300/.264 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs. While those struggles were less than ideal, MLB Pipeline's scouting report noted that they were also a sign of the Pirates' belief in the ascending prospect.
"De Los Santos' tools are exciting, but his maturity, baseball IQ and instincts are really through the roof, a huge reason why the organization knew he could handle the bump to Bradenton," MLB Pipeline writes.
In a farm system that's effusively praised for its development of pitchers, Pittsburgh needs position players to take the next step. If De Los Santos can make his adjustments after his 25-game stint in Bradenton, it could be a sign he's capable of breaking that trend for the Pirates.
