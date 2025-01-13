Pirates Predicted To Sign Veteran Pitcher As Fifth Starter
No team can have too much pitching, though, one could make a strong argument the Pittsburgh Pirates should feel more than content with their group of starting pitchers heading into the 2025 season.
Still, even with a trio of top pitching prospects ready to make the jump, adding a versatile pitcher who can start and come out of the bullpen wouldn't hurt Pittsburgh. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the Pirates would do just that by signing right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis to begin next season as the fifth starter.
"The Pirates cashed in some of their starting pitching depth when they sent Luis L. Ortiz to the Guardians in the three-team deal that brought back controllable slugger Spencer Horwitz from the Blue Jays," Reuter writes. "That leaves an open competition for the No. 5 starter job that could feature top prospect Bubba Chandler, and adding a swingman like Jakob Junis to that competition would provide a veteran option who can just as easily slot into a bullpen role."
Reuter also listed right-handed pitchers Bubba Chander, Thomas Harrington, Braxton Ashcraft, Johan Oviedo and Mike Burrows as options to be the fifth starter behind Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Jared Jones and Bailey Falter. Oviedo is returning after missing all of last season due to Tommy John Surgery. Pittsburgh also signed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson and MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported he could also be an option as the fifth starter.
Junis spent the first half of the season dealing with a shoulder injury but was solid as a starter and reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in 2024. He went 4-0 with a 2.69 ERA across 24 appearances, including six starts. Junis posted a 1.55 ERA in the six games he started.
Pittsburgh adding Junis to be a reliever who occasionally starts wouldn't hurt. The Pirates need reliable arms to improve a bullpen that had the fourth-highest ERA last season. But if Pittsburgh envisions him as just a starter, that could be a head-scratching move given the depth it already has and four starters already in tow.
