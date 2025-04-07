Pirates Star Not In Lineup vs. Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsbugh Pirates won't have one of their stars for their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds, who has started every game so far for the Pirates, is not in the starting lineup vs. the Cardinals.
Reynolds played the past six games, both three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road and the home opening series vs. the New York Yankees, at designated hitter. He also played right field three times and designated hitter once vs. in the first series of the season vs. the Miami Marlins.
He has primarily played designated hitter instead of in outfield, as he has dealt with right triceps soreness, which is keeping him from fielding, but he can still hit.
Andrew McCutchen will take over as designated hitter and hit second. McCutchen played right field twice against the Yankees, including the last game.
Alexander Canario, who the Pirates acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on March 31, will make his second start at right field. He'll also hit sixth in the lineup.
Endy Rodríguez takes over first base again, after Enmanuel Valdez started the past two games at the position. He will hit seventh.
Joey Bart will stay at catcher and Oneil Cruz at center field, but Bart moves up to third in the lineup and Cruz drops down to fourth.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will lead off for the third time in the past three games, and of course, stay at third base.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa serves as the only Pirates player to start every game this season and will move up from ninth in the batting order to eighth. Adam Frazier will start at second base for the third straight game and will now hit bottom of the order.
Tommy Pham, who hit the walk-off against the Yankees the game prior, moves up one spot to fifth in the lineup vs. the Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
RF Alexander Canario
1B Endy Rodríguez
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2B Adam Frazier
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates