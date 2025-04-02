Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Dealing with Minor Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has played every game this season, but not fully healthy.
Reynolds played right field three of the four games in the opening series vs. the Miami Marlins, but has served as the designated hitter for the Pirates all three games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said that Reynolds is dealing with right triceps soreness, which has kept him from fielding, but allowed him to hit.
"He has been able to hit, been able to play," Tomczyk said to Greg McAfee of DK Pittsburgh Sports. "He's had a little soreness when throwing, so they're taking the necessary steps, learning as much as we can, as fast as we can to see when he can be a full complementary player."
With Reynolds at designated hitter, Andrew McCutchen hasn't started since the series finale vs. the Marlins on March 30.
Reynolds has six hits in 26 at-bats, slashing .231/.286/.269 in six games so far. His best at-bat came on Opening Day against the Marlins on March 27, as he hit a bases-loaded single through the middle of the field, bringing home third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and shorstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
The Pirates will want him back in the outfield, as he made an incredible diving catch, in the series finale vs. the Marlins.
Reynolds is coming off a successful season with the Pirates, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .276/.351/.468 for .819 OPS, with 828 hits, 158 doubles, 26 triples, 122 home runs, 413 RBIs, and 310 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
