Pirates Blow Lead and Series to Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates took an early lead, but the bullpen couldn't hold on and lost 6-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at PNC Park, losing the series as well.
The Pirates opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to their recent trade acquisitions last week. Second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who they got from the Toronto Blue Jays, started with a double. Right fielder Byran De La Cruz, who they got from the Miami Marlins, singled into left field and scored Kiner-Falefa, 1-0.
Diamondbacks right-handed starting pitcher Ryne Nelson hit Pirates designated hitter Joey Bart and walked center fielder Ji Hwan Bae to begin the top of the second inning.
Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal would double, scoring Bart and moving Bae to third base. Kiner-Falefa would hit a pitch that landed off the right filed wall, scoring Bae and Grandal as he got into third base with a triple, making it 4-0.
Pirates All-Star rookie pitcher Paul Skenes kept things scoreless through five innings, allowing just three hits.
The Diamondbacks would get at him in the top of the sixth inning, as right fielder Corbin Carroll tripled and then scored on a ground out from second baseman Ketel Marte.
After Skenes allowed a single to designated hitter Joc Pederson and walked first baseman Josh Bell, manager Derek Shelton chose to take Skenes out in favor of right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton.
Stratton allowed a single to center fielder Jake McCarthy, scoring Pederson to cut the lead to 4-2. He did stirke out third baseman Eugenio Suárez and got Alek Thomas to ground out to stop any more Diamondbacks runs.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman came in the top of the seventh inning, and like past outings, struggled to contain opposing hitters.
He walked both shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and Caroll, but did get catcher Jose Herrera to ground out and Marte to strike out.
Holderman then allowed a three-run home run to Pederson, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford came in relief for the Pirates in the top of the eighth inning and struck out pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno with two runners on.
He did allow a solo home run to Marte at the top of the ninth inning, extending the Diamondbacks lead to 6-4.
Pittsburgh started off the ninth inning well, with pinch-hitter Andrew McCutchen getting a walk and then Grandal singled.
Kiner-Falefa then put down a horrid bunt attempt, as Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Ryan Thompson got the out.
Left fielder Bryan Reynolds had a long at-bat and would single to right field, scoring McCutchen, cutting the deficit to 6-5.
The Diamondbacks chose to take Thompson out and brought in left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk, who they got recently in a trade with the Marlins.
Shortstop Oneil Cruz then struck out after an 11-pitch at-bat for the second out. De La Cruz ended the game with a fly out to right field, giving the Diamondbacks the win.
The Pirates will have Monday off and then host the San Diego Padres, with the first game Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m.
