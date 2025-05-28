Pirates Stun Diamondbacks with Huge Comeback
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an incredible comeback over the Arizona Diamondbacks, erasing a six-run deficit to win 9-6 at Chase Field.
The comeback is the largest for the Pirates since their franchise-record comeback of nine runs in the 13-12 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 23, 2023.
The Pirates also even up the series, as they lost 5-0 on May 27 to the Diamondbacks. They improve to 20-36 overall and 7-20 on the road, while the Diamondbacks drop to 27-28 overall and 14-14 at home.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds singled with one out in the top of the first inning and then moved to second base on a ground out. Catcher Joey Bart walked to put two runners on for the Pirates, but center fielder Alexander Canario struck out.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows opened up his outing by allowing a solo home run to Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll.
Burrows got Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to ground out, but would then load the bases, as he hit left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with a pitch, allowed a single to first baseman Josh Naylor and then walked third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
Bart made a great play in the next at-bat, as Diamondbacks designated hitter Pavin Smith hit a ball right in front of home plate that he grabbed and tagged Gurriel out at home plate for the second out.
Burrows then struck out Gabriel Moreno to end the first inning down just 1-0.
Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz hit back-to-back two out singles in the top of the third inning, but Bart would groundout to end another scoring chance.
Burrows would allow a one-out triple to Moreno in the bottom of the fourth inning and then a single to center fielder Alex Thomas, as the Diamondbacks doubled their lead, 2-0.
He then loaded the bases again, walking second baseman Jordan Lawlar and an error he committed allowed Carroll to reach first base safely.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz came in relief of Burrows, ending his night early.
Wentz struggled himself, allowing three consecutive singles to Perdomo, Gurriel and Naylor, as Arizona extended their advantage to 6-0, before he got the final two outs of the inning.
Bart would leave the game before the bottom of the fifth inning, dealing with some apparent nausea, and Henry Davis came in at catcher for the Pirates.
Reynolds led off the top of the sixth inning with a walk and then after Horwitz lined out, Davis would hit a two-run home run, 432 feet to get the Pirates on the board at 6-2.
The Pirates looked to add more runs in the inning after Canario struckout, as second baseman Adam Frazier got hit by a pitch and left fielder Tommy Pham reached on an infield single, but a great play from Lawlar on a hit from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes halted that chance.
Reynolds got his third of the night with a two-out double in the top of the seventh inning, but Horwitz struck out.
Canario made a great play in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he ran back and jumped to make a grab, stopping a leadoff hit from Naylor, which earned the applause from Wentz.
Davis ledoff the top of the eighth inning for the Pirates with a double and then Canario singled to put two runners on with no outs.
Frazier struck out, but Pham reached on an infield single and Davis scored, halving the Pirates' deficit to 6-3.
Hayes would walk and load the bases and then shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled down the third base line, scoring everyone as the Pirates tied the game at 6-6
Designated hitter Oneil Cruz reached first base safely after an error from Perdomo, moving Kiner-Falefa to third base.
Reynolds then got his fourth hit of the game, as he took a fastball on the hands and hit it 405 feet into the left field seats, giving Pittsburgh a 9-6 lead.
Wentz finished his day with 3.2 innings pitched, not allowing a hit after the fourth inning. Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana excelled in the eighth inning with two strikeouts and no hits allowed.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar then came in the ninth inning and earned his sixth save of the season, ensuring the Pirates victory.
The Pirates look to take the series over the Diamondbacks on May 29, with Paul Skenes making his 12th start of the season. First pitch is 3:40 p.m. (EST).
