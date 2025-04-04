WATCH: Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Makes Incredible Catch
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen showed that he still has a great glove in the outfield.
McCutchen earned his first start in outfield for the Pirates this season, playing right field as they took on the New York Yankees in their home opener at PNC Park.
The Pirates had issues in the top of the fourth inning, as the Yankees scored three runs and had bases loaded with two outs.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz threw a fastball inside to Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice, who turned on it and hit it out to right field.
McCutchen ran out and got to the ball just in time, stretching out and making a sensational catch, ending any further runs the Yankees would've scored.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
His continued to improve over the coming years, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 11th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,583 games, made 1,670 hits, 330 doubles, 236 home runs, 45 triples, 820 RBI, 185 stolen bases and 820 walks, while slashing .284/.375/.476 in his 12th season with Pittsburgh.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates