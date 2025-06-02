Pirates' Termarr Johnson Crushes Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Termarr Johnson displayed his bat in his most recent outing.
Johnson, playing with Double-A Altoona, faced off against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at home on June 1.
He took on Portland right-handed starting pitcher Yordanny Monegro and on the sixth pitch plus a full count, got a breaking ball that he crushed way over the right field wall and on the roller coaster next to Peoples Natural Gas Field for a two-run home run.
Johnson hits his sixth home run of the season and first in more than three weeks, which played a role in the 5-4 win over the Sea Dogs.
He hit two home runs in two of three games on May 10 and May 7, against the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Johnson has slashed .255/.359/.418 for an OPS of .777 in his first full season in Double-A. He has 42 hits in 165 at-bats, five doubles, two triples, those six home runs, 18 RBIs and 27 walks to 35 strikeouts.
He has also played most of his games at second base, 39 overall with 38 starts, while serving as designated hitter in seven games for Altoona this season.
The Pirates selected Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin Elijah Mayes High School in Atlanta. Johnson chose a $7,219,000 signing bonus with the Pirates over his commitment to Arizona State.
He started with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates, before Pittsburgh promoted him to the Bradenton Marauders of the Single-A Florida State League after nine games.
Johnson began the 2023 season with Bradenton, where he slashed .244/.419/.448 with 61 hits in 250 at-bats, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 72 walks to 88 strikeouts in 75 games.
He earned a promotion to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers in August 2023, where he played 30 games and slashed .242/.427/.414 with 24 hits in 99 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and 29 walks to 32 strikeouts.
Johnson spent most of 2024 with Greensboro, slashing .238/.372/.385 for an OPS of .757 in 110 games, with 94 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 78 walks to 105 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.
He earned promotion to Altoona on Aug. 27, where he slashed .229/.316/.396 for an OPS of .712 in 14 games, with 11 hits, two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and seven walks to 11 strikeouts.
Johnson played with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League and then earned a spot on Team USA for the WBSC Premier12.
He is the No. 4 prospect in the Pirates minor league system and the No. 86 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates