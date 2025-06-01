Pirates Reveal Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will return to the mound as the team heads back home this week.
Skenes will start the series opener against the Houston Astros on June 3 at PNC Park. This will mark his 13th start of the season and he goes up against Astros right-handed starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.
The Pirates will then have right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows go the next day on June 4 vs. Astros right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto. Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will settle the series finale on June 5 for the Pirates against left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez.
The Pirates have left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney making the start in the series finale vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on June 1.
Heaney, who is number four in the rotation, generally would mean that Burrows, who is number five, would start the following game.
Skenes last pitched vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28, but had a day off on May 29 and will have a day off on June 2 after the Padres series.
He will have six days from his last start, which gives him enough rest to start the series vs. the Astros and not pitch the second day of the series.
Skenes dominated in that start vs. the Diamondbacks, allowing four hits, no walks and no runs over 6.1 innings pitched, while posting seven strikeouts. The offense came through for him, in the 10-1 victory, as the Pirates took the series on the road.
He has had a great season so far, even with a 4-5 record, posting a 2.15 ERA over 75.2 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 18 walks, an opposing batting average of .187, a 0.92 WHIP and a 9.20 K/9.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including fourth in innings pitched and opposing batting average, tied for fifth in WHIP, ninth in ERA and 12th in strikeouts.
Burrows will make his third start of the season after taking over from right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski as the fifth starter in the lineup. He has struggled so far, allowing an 8.64 ERA over those first two outings.
Keller is 1-7 overall, but has a 3.73 ERA over his first 12 starts of the season and a 2.52 ERA over his past four outings.
