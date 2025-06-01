Pirates Catcher Makes First Start Since Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a player returning from injury for their series finale vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Endy Rodríguez will start at catcher for the Pirates, marking his first start since he came off the Injured List last week. He will also hit eighth in the lineup and takes over from Henry Davis, who started the past four games.
Rodríguez suffered a right index finger laceration on April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes that bounced up and hit him in his throwing hand, forcing him out of the game and requiring stitches.
He went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
Rodríguez played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
He came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
Tommy Pham is the other lineup change for the Pirates, coming in at left field for Alexander Canario and hitting seventh in the batting order.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Adam Frazier stay on at third base and second base, respectively, but Hayes moves up three spots from eighth to fifth in the batting order and Frazier goes up one place from seventh to sixth in the lineup.
The Pirates keep the same four batters at the top of the lineup in the same positions. Oneil Cruz leads off and plays in center field, Andrew McCutchen bats second and serves as the designated hitter, Bryan Reynolds continues in right field and hits third, while Spencer Horwtiz stays at first base and hits fourth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also bat ninth in the lineup and stay at shortstop.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 12th start of the season for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Diego Padres
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Adam Frazier
LF Tommy Pham
C Endy Rodriguez
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates