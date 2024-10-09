Pirates' Termarr Johnson Out After Stellar AFL Debut
One day after exiting the game early due to a cramp, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson is out of the lineup for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League.
in the top of the eighth inning of the Scorpions' 9-8 win over the Salt River Rafters, Johnson swung and missed before hopping on one leg and needing to be attended to by a trainer before exiting the game. Johnson appeared to be OK after the game, likely hinting toward his absence being more precautionary than anything.
Johnson had a stellar debut, going 2-4 with a solo home run, RBI single and two runs scored. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft fell behind 1-2 in his first at-bat of the game before smoking a home run over the right field wall to lead off the game. The following inning, Johnson had a full count and the lefty hit the ball the other way for an RBI single, plating fellow Pirates prospect Sammy Siani.
Siani also had a good showing, going 2-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored. He's also out of the lineup on Wednesday.
Johnson is entering his third season as a pro. In 2024, Johnson appeared in 124 games, batting .237 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also had a .367 on-base percentage, .753 OPS and stole 22 bases for High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona.
Pirates catching prospect Geovanny Planchart will make his first start in the AFL on Wednesday. Planchart played in Greensboro and Altoona last season, batting .223 with three home runs and 25 RBIs across 55 games.
The Scorpions face the also undefeated Mesa Solar Sox (1-0) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game between Scottsdale and Mesa can be watched on MLB.com.
