Pirates Prospect Sets Massive Goal for Career
Few, if any, prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization have more excitement surrounding them than second baseman Termarr Johnson.
Through two seasons in the minor leagues, Johnson has impressed and is ranked No. 75 in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects and No. 3 overall in the Pirates' system. While Johnson is pleased with what he has accomplished in the pro ranks, he has bigger goals as he ascends to the big leagues.
"I'm happy for what I've done," Johnson told MLB.com. "I'm working on being a better baseball player, and it looks exactly how it's supposed to look. I'm just trying to continue to do whatever I can to continue to make sure that I'm in the best position possible because I know I'm the best hitter in the world.
Johnson got off to a strong start in his first appearance in the Arizona Fall League, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, RBI single and two runs scored in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 9-8 win over the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday. Johnson was forced to exit the game in the middle of his fifth at-bat in the top of the eighth inning due to a severe cramp, but appeared to be OK after the Scorpions' victory.
The Pirates' No. 3 overall prospect led off the game and after falling behind 1-2, he smoked a no-doubter over the right field wall for a lead-off home run. In his next at-bat, Johnson worked a full count before going the other way for an RBI single.
Johnson's 2024 season spanned across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona. He appeared in 124 games, batting .237 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also had a .367 on-base percentage, .753 OPS and stole 22 bases.
Johnson isn't far off from the big leagues, and if he can build on his performance on Tuesday, he may find his way to Pittsburgh sooner rather than later in 2025.
"Me continuing to work on me being the best in the world is very important to me," Johnson said. "So whatever it takes, honestly, if it's [hitting] .500 or if it's .060 in order for me to be the best hitter in the world, it is what it is. I just got to make sure that I do my part."
