Young Pirates Pitcher Shines in Spring Training Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a great rotation at the MLB level heading into next season, but they also have great pitchers coming through the minor leagues.
One of those players is right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington, who put in a solid performance in the Pirates most recent Grapefruit League game, a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
He did allow a solo home run to Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos in the top of the first inning, but that served as the only hit he allowed in 3.2 innings of work, with just one walk and three strikeouts on the day.
“It felt really good," Harrington said on his first start. "It was good to get out there, get a start. It’s always exciting to get a start in Spring Training as a younger guy. So it was good to get out there and compete and let the defense work out there today.”
Harrington has a vast pitching arsenal, consisting of six different pitches, including a four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, changeup, slider and curveball. He said that he wants to use that arsenal more so than he did vs. the Phillies, where he utlized only a few of them, rather than the entirety.
“Yeah, I mean, today I felt like I was pitching with two pitches and got some pretty good results," Harrington said. "So it’ll be a great day when I have all five, but yeah, it’s just continuing to work on that stuff on a day-to-day basis and see what happens.”
Harrington is the No. 3 propsect in the Pirates system and No. 79 prospect overall according toMLB Pipeline.
He started 12 of 13 games in 2024 for Double-A Altoona this season, with a 2-2 record, 2.24 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .227.
Harrington moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 4 and finished with a 5-1 record in eight starts, a 3.33 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched, 38 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .212.
He said that while he has had nerves this spring, he's grown a lot since he was in Bradenton last year and that he's now looking to see where he's at against the best in the MLB.
“Yeah, I think last spring training it was more of just learning and watching guys and this spring training, more competing and kind of seeing what I’ve got against the older guys,” Harrington said.
One player Harrington has grown his relationship with is catcher Joey Bart, who served as his catcher vs. the Phillies and will most likely start for the Pirates this season.
“Yeah, absolutely. Joey called me in the mid-week bullpen this week and so we got to talk some things over before the game today," Harrington said. "It’s nice, he’s got my back and excited to keep working with him.”
Harrington will likely start at Indianapolis, but he's determined that he'll make it to the MLB level this season and put on that black and gold for the Pirates at PNC Park.
“Yeah, it’d be a dream come true," Harrington said on making it to the MLB. "Obviously, it’s what I’ve been working on and working for forever. So yeah, it’d be really exciting.”
