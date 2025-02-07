Analyst: Pirates Have Too Many Loose Ends
On the heels of a second straight 76-86 season, many hoped the Pittsburgh Pirates would stray from their typically quiet selves this offseason.
Instead, Pittsburgh is choosing to run it back with mostly the same team. Will it pan out this time in 2025?
MLB Network host and play-by-play announcer has his doubts about the Pirates, saying they have too many "ifs" heading into next season. He also questioned who would be able to step up for Pittsburgh in the everyday lineup to get the timely hits every team needs.
"There's a ton of ifs," Vasgersian said. "If that young group of offensive players can come around, I do like the trade that landed them. Spencer Horowitz. He's a very capable left-handed hitter [and] I think if he's given a full complement of at-bats for a season, he'll produce. But I don't know where the three-run homer is every night in the lineup."
Outside of Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds, who steps up alongside them ,will likely determine if the Pirates can reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Pirates catcher Joey Bart flashed promise in his 13-homer season in 2024 and second baseman Nick Gonzales showed signs of putting the pieces together.
Still, the Pirates are going to need more than that to take the next step. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will need to regain his form from two years ago after back injuries severely hindered his ability to produce last season. Pittsburgh will also need someone to step up in right field, whether that's Nick Yorke, Jack Suwinski or someone else.
The Pirates potentially have the pitching staff to take the next step with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller. There's also a strong chance they can get even better once Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington arrive.
But none of it will matter if the offense can't put it together. And if the Pirates' offense flounders again, they could waste one of the most promising starting rotations in baseball in 2025.
