Pirates Top Prospects' Matinee Start Streaming Free
Pittsburgh Pirates fans — and baseball enthusiasts everywhere — will get another free look at one of the sport’s most electrifying pitching prospects. MLB announced earlier this week that Bubba Chandler’s next start for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians will be streamed live at no cost on MiLB.com and MLB.TV this Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET, as Indianapolis hosts the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).
The 22-year-old right-hander, ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 12 overall prospect, has only elevated his stock since his last free-streamed outing. Chandler was just named International League Pitcher of the Month for April, and his numbers have somehow gotten even more absurd:
- 1.42 ERA (3rd in Triple-A)
- 0.67 WHIP (1st in Triple-A)
- 36 strikeouts in 25.1 innings (6 starts)
- .122 opponent batting average (1st in Triple-A)
Chandler’s 100 MPH fastball (touching 102 MPH) remains one of the most dominant pitches in the minors. What’s been even more impressive is his improved command of a four-pitch mix, including a wipeout slider, an effective curveball and a much-improved changeup.
Pirates GM Ben Cherington has preached patience with Chandler’s development, but the buzz around his potential 2025 MLB debut is growing louder. With Pittsburgh falling further in the NL Central standings and in desperate need of a spark, another dominant performance could accelerate his timeline. This could be one of the final chances to see Chandler in the minors before he takes the next step, you won’t want to miss it.
How to Watch:
- Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, at 1:35 PM ET
- Matchup: Indianapolis Indians vs. Columbus Clippers
- Streaming: Free on MiLB.com or MLB.TV
