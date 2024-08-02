Pirates Trade Acquisition Starts Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have a trade acquisition that won't start at the MLB, but instead, will begin a rehab assignment.
The Pirates landed utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a trade for the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the MLB trade deadline. They sent Double-A Altoona Curve infielder Charles McAdoo for Kiner-Falefa, one of the Pirates' best prospects.
Kiner-Falefa will start his time with the Pirates on a rehab assignment, going down to Altoona in Double-A. He is recovering from a left knee injury, which the Blue Jays put him on the Injured List for on July 2.
He will play shortstop for the Curve Friday night, as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels at home. He will also hit second in the batting order.
Kiner-Falefa hails from Hawaii and played for Mid-Pacific Institute in high school prior to the Texas Rangers taking him in the Fourth Round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
He would eventually come up to the Rangers in 2018 and played four season for them, 2018-21. He slashed .265/.316/.354, played in 1,523 games, with 372 hits in 1,404 at-bats, 59 doubles, 16 home runs, 118 RBI, 84 walks to 233 strikeouts and an OPS of .670.
Kiner-Falefa also won an American League Gold Glove in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, playing at third base. He also led the American League with 136 singles in 2021.
The Rangers traded him to the Minnesota Twins, who then traded him to the New York Yankees prior to the 2022 season
He played in 142 games in 2022 for the Yankees, slashing .261/.314/.327, along with 126 hits, 20 doubles, 48 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 35 walks.
Kiner-Falefa lost his shortstop starting job in 2023 in favor of Anthony Volpe. He served as a utility player for the Yankees last season, slashing .242/.306/.340, with 79 hits, 12 doubles, 37 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 28 walks in 113 games.
He chose to sign a two-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays this past offsesaon. He played in 82 games with them in 2024, slashing .292/.338/.420, with 75 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBI and 13 walks.
The Pirates will hope to get Kiner-Falefa back as quickly as they can, as they look to make the posteason for the first time since 2015.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.