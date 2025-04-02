Pirates Tweak Infield Again for Skenes Day vs Rays
Today is the first day of the season that all 30 MLB clubs are playing, a joyous occasion for baseball fans. For Pittsburgh Pirates fans, it's always a special day when Paul Skenes takes the mound.
Skenes will toe the rubber in today's 1:10 PM matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, as the Pirates try to salvage the series with a win in the final game at George Steinbrenner Field. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot will make his second start of the year for Tampa.
The Pirates are 1-5 on the season so far, but starting pitching has not been the issue. Skenes produced a solid start (5 1/3 IP, 7 K, 2 ER) in his first outing of the year on Opening Day. However, the bullpen would ultimately blow the lead — and the game. It was the first of three losses in the four game series that came via walk-off fashion.
Offensively, the Pirates have struggled. They rank 25th out of 30 teams in runs scored, and 25th in team batting average as well. Their increased activity on the basepaths has been an early storyline, and they lead the league in stolen bases.
The lineup will be tasked with trying to get their bats going in today's matinee against the Rays.
Second baseman Adam Frazier is in the leadoff spot after not playing in yesterday evening's game.
Bryan Reynolds will again bat second as the designated hitter. Oneil Cruz, who leads MLB in stolen bases, will man center field and bat third.
Batting cleanup is leftfielder Tommy Pham. He has shifted anywhere from first in the lineup, down to fifth in yesterday's game. Pham's flexibility in the lineup was one of the reasons he was signed this off-season.
In right field and batting fifth is Jack Suwinski. Suwinski is making his fifth consecutive start after not being in the Opening Day lineup.
Ke'bryan Hayes will bat sixth and man third base, per usual. Endy Rodriguez will bat seventh and play catcher, as Joey Bart gets a day off.
First baseman Jared Triolo will bat eighth after playing second base yesterday. Rounding out the lineup is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
The Pirates are looking to bounce back and notch their first victory since last Friday, a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Tampa Bay Rays (4/2/25)
2B Adam Frazier
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
RF Jack Suwinski
3B Ke'bryan Hayes
C Endy Rodriguez
1B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
