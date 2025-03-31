Pirates Reveal First Starting Lineup vs. Rays
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin their series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, their final series in Florida before they come back home.
The Pirates will have right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski make his first start of the season and has spent his past two seasons coming from the bullpen.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton moved Mlodzinski up from the bullpen, after right-handed pitcher Jared Jones suffered an injury before the end of spring training, which will keep him from pitching until early May.
Tommy Pham will leadoff for the Pirates for the third time this season and will play in left field for the fourth time.
Bryan Reynolds will play designated hitter for the second time in 2025 and hit second in the lineup, which will put Jack Suwinski back in right field. Suwinski starts his third straight game, his second at right field this season, and will hit fifth in the lineup.
Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart return to the starting lineup, both to center field and catcher and at third and fourth in the lineup, respectively. Ke'Bryan Hayes is also back in the lineup at third base and is hitting sixth, with all three players not playing in the series finale vs. the Miami Marlins.
Endy Rodríguez, who played catcher for the first time this season in the last game, heads back to first base, where he makes his third start at the position, and hits seventh.
Adam Frazier starts at second base for the fourth time this season, as Nick Gonzales remains on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle.
He will hit in the eight spot, after leading off the last game, and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start again at shortstop and hit ninth.
The Pirates won just one of their four games against the Marlins, losing all three of their games on a walk-off.
First pitch between the Pirates and Rays is set for 7:05 p.m.
The game will also take place at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., the Spring Training home for the New York Yankees.
Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg, Fla., the home of the Rays, endured heavy damage from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9 and they will play at George M. Steinbrenner field for the whole season.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Tampa Bay Rays
LF Tommy Pham
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Endy Rodríguez
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
