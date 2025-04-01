Pirates Pacing League With Stolen Bases
The Pittsburgh Pirates have stormed out of the gates this season with an aggressive new identity on the basepaths. Through just five games, the Pirates have swiped a staggering 17 stolen bases — seven more than any other team in baseball — with electrifying shortstop Oneil Cruz leading the charge.
Cruz, the 6-foot-7 speedster, has already tallied five stolen bases, putting him atop the MLB leaderboard. His combination of power and elite speed has made him a nightmare for pitchers and catchers alike. Last week, he became the first Pirates player in 112 years to have four walks and two stolen bases in a game.
Through five games, the Pirates are 17 of 18 (94.4%) on stolen base attempts. So they're not just aggressive on the base paths, they're efficient as well.
The Pirates' stolen base surge is no accident. Manager Derek Shelton emphasized a more aggressive approach this spring, with coaches encouraging players to take calculated risks. When asked last week by DK Sports' Greg Macafee if stealing bases was going to be part of the team's identity this season, Shelton confirmed it was — but only when it's strategically wise.
"I think we hope so and we’ve talked about it before where, situationally, we want to run and then the question comes up, ‘Well, why didn’t you guys run?’ Well, score will dictate that, people that are on base will dictate it. Just doesn’t work out where it’s gong to be the wild, wild west of running," Shelton said. "I think we’ve done a really good job in two games of taking the situations."
The strategy has paid off early, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (4 SB), Tommy Pham (2 SB), and Jack Suwinski (2 SB) all contributing to the team's relentless base running. Opposing catchers are just 1-for-18 in throwing out Pirates steal attempts, a sign of Pittsburgh's well-timed jumps.
But the question remains: Can this pace last? While the Pirates' speed is undeniable, skeptics will wonder if the aggression can hold up over a 162-game season, especially as opponents adjust. Historically, stolen base numbers tend to dip as catchers and pitchers refine their pickoff moves and pitchouts.
But if the Pirates keep this up, they may not just be stealing bases — they could be stealing wins too.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates