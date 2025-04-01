Pirates Designate Catcher For Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made important roster changes, including putting one of their players on waivers.
The Pirates announced that they brought up right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington to the 40-man roster.
They designated catcher Jason Delay for assignment to make room for this move on the 40-man roster, then optioned right-handed pitcher David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the 26-man active roster.
Delay started the 2024 season with the Pirates, but played just one game, as he suffered a knee injury.
He would have surgery, repairing a torn meniscus in his right knee and after a rehab assignment with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders.
Delay would only play seven games with the Pirates in 2024, as they recalled him on June 15, before sending him down to Indianapolis for almost the rest of the season on June 30.
He didn't have a great performance at the plate during spring training, with just two hits and eight strikeouts in 17 at-bats for a .117 batting average, which saw the Pirates send him down to Indianapolis.
The Pirates took Delay in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, signing him on a $100,00 bonus out of Vanderbilt.
Delay spent the next four seasons in the Pirates minor leagues, 2018-21, and even considered retiring in 2022, before the Pirates added him to their 40-man roster on June 13.
He slashed .213/.265/.271 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2022, with 33 hits, six doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.
Delay made the 2023 opening day roster for Pittsburgh and spent the entire season there. He slashed 251/.319/.347 in 70 games, with 42 hits, 11 doubles, one triple one home run and 18 RBIs.
With Delay designated for assignment, the Pirates have just three catchers on the 40-man roster. Joey Bart is the starting catcher, while Endy Rodríguez is his backup. Former first overall pick in 2021, Henry Davis, is currently at Indianapolis.
The Pirates are currently 1-4 on the season, their worst start to a campaign since they went 1-6 to begin the 2021 season.
