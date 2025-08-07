Pirates Update Injury Timeline on Bullpen Duo
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen duo have missed most of the season with injuries, but have a chance to make it back towards the end of 2025.
Relief pitchers, left-hander Tim Mayza and right-hander Justin Lawrence, haven't pitched since April and have spent time working through rehab and are working towards a late season return with the Pirates
Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw, and Lawrence went on the injured list on April 23 with right elbow inflammation.
Pirates' Senior Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said in his most recent injury report on Aug. 6 that both Lawrence and Mayza are currently in Florida, still doing sides and that they'll start doing live batting sessions in two weeks.
Tomczyk also said that both pitchers are working well back from injury and they'll try and see what the plan is after going through the live batting sessions.
“Justin Lawrence and Tim Mayza are still in the side progression phase," Tomczyk said. "They’re down in Florida. They got a taste of that heat, if you must, because it is some type of hot down there right now with the humidity, but overall they’re doing very well. We project them to begin throwing live batting sessions around the third week of this month August."
"They’re coming along very nicely. We’ll reassess after their first live BP to see what the next steps are. Generally, as we’ve learned over and talked over the years, it’s a sim game, if not some type of rehab assignment, shortly after live batting practice. Overall, those pitchers are doing very well."
Tomczyk also confirmed that they intend to get both Mayza and Lawrence ready and healthy for the end of the 2025 season.
“From our perspective, yes. The goal is to get them back to their previous level, and that was major league competition,” Tomczyk said.
Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the opening day roster out of Spring Training. He spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen so far in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
