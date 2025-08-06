Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not Starting vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park without one of their top players in the lineup.
Oneil Cruz isn't in the lineup for the Pirates and will come off the bench if he does play against the Giants. This is the first game that Cruz didn't start since the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 13, which came after Cruz suffered a slight injury in the previous game.
Andrew McCutchen returns at designated hitter, where Cruz was at last game, and Alexander Canario takes over in center field, where Jack Suwinski started the previous outing. McCutchen and Canario will bat fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Pirates lineup.
Canario makes his first start since he was in left field vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2 and his first start in center field since the series opener vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 7.
Cruz has struggled in recent games, with just two hits in his last 31 at-bats, slashing .065/.094/.194 for an OPS of .288.
The Giants will have left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray start vs. the Pirates, forcing changes from the home team.
Cruz has struggled against left-handed pitchers throughout 2025, slashing .113/.225/.196 for an OPS of .421.
The Pirates also won't have Spencer Horwitz in the lineup either, who has struggled against southpaws, slashing .161/.235/.290 for an OPS of .525 in 2025.
Liover Peguero will take over at first base, as he is the backup first baseman, and will take Horwitz's leadoff spot. This marks the third start for Peguero at first base and his first there since Aug. 2 vs. the Rockies.
Tommy Pham continues in left field and second in the batting order for the third straight game and Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third for the Pirates, rounding out the outfield.
Nick Gonzales will play second base and move up one spot in the batting order to fourth, while Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and bats eighth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at third base and ninth in the lineup for the third straight game.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 22nd start and his 23rd appearance in 2025 for the Pirates against the Giants.
Heaney struggled in his latest start, allowing seven hits, one walk, four runs, three earned runs, and a home run over 74 pitches in 3.1 innings in the series opener vs. the Rockies on Aug. 1, a 17-16 loss.
First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
1B Liover Peguero
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Alexander Canario
SS Jared Triolo
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates