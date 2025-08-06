Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not Starting vs. Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz won't start vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Dominic Campbell

Jul 30, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on after striking out against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on after striking out against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park without one of their top players in the lineup.

Oneil Cruz isn't in the lineup for the Pirates and will come off the bench if he does play against the Giants. This is the first game that Cruz didn't start since the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 13, which came after Cruz suffered a slight injury in the previous game.

Andrew McCutchen returns at designated hitter, where Cruz was at last game, and Alexander Canario takes over in center field, where Jack Suwinski started the previous outing. McCutchen and Canario will bat fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Pirates lineup.

Canario makes his first start since he was in left field vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2 and his first start in center field since the series opener vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 7.

Cruz has struggled in recent games, with just two hits in his last 31 at-bats, slashing .065/.094/.194 for an OPS of .288.

The Giants will have left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray start vs. the Pirates, forcing changes from the home team.

Cruz has struggled against left-handed pitchers throughout 2025, slashing .113/.225/.196 for an OPS of .421.

Pittsburgh Pirates Oneil Cruz
Jun 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) throws his helmet after making the final out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Pirates also won't have Spencer Horwitz in the lineup either, who has struggled against southpaws, slashing .161/.235/.290 for an OPS of .525 in 2025.

Liover Peguero will take over at first base, as he is the backup first baseman, and will take Horwitz's leadoff spot. This marks the third start for Peguero at first base and his first there since Aug. 2 vs. the Rockies.

Tommy Pham continues in left field and second in the batting order for the third straight game and Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third for the Pirates, rounding out the outfield.

Nick Gonzales will play second base and move up one spot in the batting order to fourth, while Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and bats eighth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at third base and ninth in the lineup for the third straight game.

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 22nd start and his 23rd appearance in 2025 for the Pirates against the Giants.

Heaney struggled in his latest start, allowing seven hits, one walk, four runs, three earned runs, and a home run over 74 pitches in 3.1 innings in the series opener vs. the Rockies on Aug. 1, a 17-16 loss.

First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants

1B Liover Peguero
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Alexander Canario
SS Jared Triolo
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/News