Pirates Bullpen Blows Late Lead in Loss to Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates led for most of the game vs. the San Francisco Giants, but their bullpen couldn't hold onto their slim advantage, losing 4-2 in the series finale at PNC Park.
The Pirates lose back-to-back games to the Giants, dropping the second game of the series 8-1 on Aug. 5, making it a series loss.
This also makes it back-to-back series defeats, as they dropped two of three games against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, 17-16 on Aug. 1 and 8-5 on Aug. 2.
Pittsburgh falls to 49-66 overall and 32-27 at home, while San Francisco improves to 58-57 overall and 30-31 on the road.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney had a tough start in the top of the first inning, as he gave up a single to left fielder Heliot Ramos and hit designated hitter Rafael Devers with a pitch.
Heaney got out of the inning unscathed, getting shortstop Willy Adames, third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Casey Schmitt to all fly out.
First baseman Liover Peguero and left fielder Tommy Pham leadoff the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back walks for the Pirates off of Giants left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray.
Peguero moved to third base on the double play from right fielder Bryan Reynolds and then second baseman Nick Gonzales singled, scoring Peguero and putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled right after Kiner-Falefa, but catcher Joey Bart struckout and ended the inning.
Shortstop Jared Triolo hit a one out double in the bottom of the second inning, but third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined out and Peguero struckout, ending that scoring chance.
Heaney excelled over the next three innings for the Pirates, not allowing a baserunner and posting a strikeout.
His great run came to an end when he allowed a solo home run to Giants right fielder Jerar Encarnacion, who crushed a 90.4 mph fastball in the middle of the plate, sending it 442 feet into the left field bleachers, tying the game up at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
Heaney finished his outing after two outs in the top of the fifth inning and a hit batter, allowing just two hits and the home run.
Right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta came in for the Pirates and struck out Ramos and ended that inning, keeping it tied.
Kiner-Falefa led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single off of Ray. He stole second base off a strikeout from Peguero, took third base on a wild pitch from Ray and then scored off of a sacrifice fly from Pham, putting the Pirates back up 2-1.
Moreta got one more out, before right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in and threw 1.2 scoreless innings, keeping the Pirates ahead heading into the eighth inning.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for the Pirates in the top of the eighth inning and loaded the bases with one out, allowing a single to Giants pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey, walking Devers and giving up a single to Adames.
The Pirates brought in right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana and got back-to-back fly outs to end the inning, but Bailey scored on the sacrifice fly from Chapman, as the Giants tied it up at 2-2..
Gonzales and McCutchen hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, putting two runners on with a tie game.
Oneil Cruz came on as a pinch-hitter and worked a full count, but struck out on seven pitches, ending that scoring chance.
Santana gave up a one-out double to Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee and then another double to pinch-hitter Dominic Smith, scoring Lee, and then a single to Bailey, putting the road team up 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki came in and got the last out of the ninth inning for the Pirates, ending Santana's outing with two runs allowed over 1.1 innings pitched.
The Pirates' offense then had three straight outs against Giants right-handed relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez to end the game in defeat.
The Pirates stay at home for the next series, four games against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Aug. 7-11.
