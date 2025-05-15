Pirates Unveil Mac Miller Bobblehead Giveaway
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled a bobblehead, commemorating the life of local rapper Mac Miller.
The Pirates released a teaser video, showing different Pirates fans and even legend Andrew McCutchen, who talked about what Miller meant to them. They also announced that date for the bobblehead giveaway for July 19 against the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park.
"Everyone talks about Roberto Clemente and the Pirates, he's a Pittsburgh guy, through and through," McCutchen said on Miller. "That's what made people love him so much. Actually, a lot of my friendships was because of Mac Miller..."
The video shows various parts of Pittsburgh that Miller referenced in music, like Blue Slide Park in the Squirrel Hill South Neighborhood and Frick Park Market, in Miller's neighborhood of Point Breeze.
It also showed various murals of Miller across the city and looked at different places around Squirrel Hill, like the famous Jerry's Records on Murray Avenue, one of the largest second-hand record stores in the United States, as well as Taylor Allderdice High School, where he attended.
They even showed off the bobblehead at Frick Park Market, which shows Miller with a black hat with the "yin and yang" symbol in black and gold and a white Pirates jersey, with the number 412, the area code for Pittsburgh.
Miller loved the Pirates and had the Pirates "P" tattooed on his right hand. He also came out and threw the first pitch on Sept. 16, 2015.
Malcolm James McCormick was born on Jan. 19, 1992 and became one of the most successful musicians to come out of Pittsburgh.
He would sign a deal with Rostrum Records, the label famous Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa was on, and released two critically acclaimed and popular mixtapes with "K.I.D.S" in 2010 and "Best Day Ever" in 2011, before going on to release "Blue Slide Park" in 2011 and "Watching Movies with the Sound Off" in 2013.
Miller released three more albums after singing with Warner Bros. Records, including "GO:OD AM" in 2015, "The Divine Feminine" in 2016 and "Circles" in 2018.
He died on Sept. 7, 2018 in Los Angeles at just 26 years old due to an accidental overdose, with cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl. Police investigation found that Cameron James Petit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills, which contained fentanyl, just two days prior before he died.
Miller has had two posthumous albums release, including "Circles" in 2020 and "Ballonerism" In 2025.
The Pirates most recent successful bobblehead giveaway was Paul Skenes on April 19, which saw fans line up hours before the gates opened and it's likely this Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway will bring that same enthusiasm too.
