Pirates Players React to Andrew McCutchen's Departure

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen isn't with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season and has decided to take his talents elsewhere in 2026.

McCutchen reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal, giving him a chance to make the major league roster. The deal reaches $1.25 million if he makes the roster and he could make $2.5 million this season, based on performance-incentives.

This ends McCutchen's second stint with the Pirates, which took place the past three seasons, 2023-25, where he signed a one-year, $5 million deal each winter.

McCutchen has likely also played his last game with the Pirates, marking the end of a great 12-year stay in Pittsburgh, which made an impact on current players in right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller and outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Mitch Keller Reflects on McCutchen's Impact

Keller is the longest tenured Pirates pitcher, as this marks his eighth straight season pitching with the team.

He fully came into his own inthe 2023 season, earning his sole All-Star nod that season and becoming a reliable arm for the Pirates.

Keller also earned a five-year, $77 million contract extension on Feb. 22, 2024, making him a key part of the Pirates starting rotation.

He praised McCutchen for their time together and that he is exactly the type of player the franchise needs, whih is why he'll miss playing with him in 2026.

"Yeah. Obviously happy for him that he's with a team and still playing because, I mean, I think any team could have benefitted from him on a roster, because he's just, one he's a great player, and he's a great human being," Keller said to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

"Disappointed that we couldn't get him over here. Obviously, I think, just having been here with him the last three years, he's been vital for me, personally and just everybody in this locker room that's got to spend time with him.

"He truly emulates what a Pittsburgh Pirate is, like hard work, day-to-day going through the grind, playing your hardest. Yeah, it sucks that he's not here, obviously, but I'm really happy for him. Looking forward to playing against him again."

Keller also said to Beazley that he didn't have contact with McCutchen this offseason, but that he held out for his teammate returning for this season.

"Not personally. Personally no," Keller said. "I think we all kind of had hope, even until today, until we heard the news, that there might still be a chance that he'd be with us. But no, there was no point that I knew that it was a solidified thing, that he wasn't going to be here."

Bryan Reynolds Expected McCutchen's Departure

Reynolds is the longest tenured Pirates player, making his debut in 2019 like Keller, but a bit earlier, playing most of his rookie season.

He's been one of the better players during that time, a constant presence in the outfield and a two-time All-Star honoree in 2021 and 2024.

Reynolds moves back to left field this season, with new free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn moving into right field and with Oneil Cruz in center field, the new look Pirates outfield will try to bring their power on a consistent basis.

He is also joined by new designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , another free agent signing for the Pirates this offseason.

He told Alex Stumpf, formerly of MLB.com , that he communicated with McCutchen this winter, but that the signing of Ozuna made it apparent that he probably wouldn't return with the Pirates.

"We kept in touch all offseason, touching base here and there," Reynolds said. "And then yeah, I mean, when we signed Ozuna, I think everybody kind of knew that he wasn't going to be back. I guess that kind of put him in a tough spot with timing and everything. It's good that he latched on with somebody and hopefully just keeps going."

