Pirates' Bubba Chandler Struggles in Latest Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitching prospect Bubba Chandler struggled throughout his last start.
Chandler, pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis, faced off against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on the road on July 18.
He immediately gave up a solo home run to Nashville left fielder Daz Cameron on a slider, down and inside the zone, tying the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.
Chandler would later load the bases, but struck out center fielder Drew Avans, keeping the game tied.
He then gave up his second home run of the game again to Cameron, who hit another slider, this time in the low-middle area of the zone, with Nashville taking a 2-1 lead.
Chandler stranded a runner on third base in the bottom of the third inning, but walked Nashville shortstop Freddy Zamora and allowed a double to second baseman Raynel Delgado with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
He got Cameron to pop out, but then gave up a double to catcher Jeferson Quero, scoring both Zamaora and Delgado and putting Nashville up 4-1. He then gave up a single to first baseman Tyler Black, scoring Quero and extending the home team's lead to 5-1.
Chandler then ended his outing after 3.2 innings, 87 pitches, eight hits, two walks, two home runs and five earned runs allowed, with four strikeouts, taking a loss in the 6-1 defeat.
This poor start comes off the back of two great outings for Chandler. He had a similar stat line of six scoreless innings, five hits and two earned runs allowed, but had six strikeouts vs. the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, on July 4 and seven strikeouts vs. the Gwinett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on July 10.
Chandler had a poor month of June, as he finished with an 8.53 ERA over five starts and 12.2 innings pitched, with 12 earned runs allowed, 12 walks to 11 strikeouts, a .309 opposing batting average and a 2.29 WHIP.
This also includes his worst start of the season on June 22, where Chandler allowed six earned runs over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
Chandler only allowed 11 earned runs over his first two months of the season in 11 starts and 48.2 innings pitched for Indianapolis for a 2.03 ERA.
This featured his start on May 24 vs. the Toldeo Mudhens, Triple-A affilliate of the Detroit Tigers, where he brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched.
Chandler has a 4-3 record over 19 starts, a 3.27 ERA over 77.0 innings pitched, 97 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .229 opposing batting average and a 1.36 WHIP.
Those two home runs that Chandler allowed to Cameron also mark just the fourth and fifth that he's given up all season.
He ranks first among qualified International League pitchers with a 11.34 K/9, second in ERA and strikeouts, third in opposing batting average, tied for 15th with a 2.49 K/BB, 18th in WHIP and 21st in innings pitched.
Pirates fans will hope that Chandler gets back to his best form and eventually makes it to Pittsburgh before the end of 2025.
