Pirates Make Catcher Change vs. White Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park for the second straight game, with one lineup change.
Henry Davis takes over from Joey Bart at catcher and will bat eighth in the lineup. This is the seventh straight game that the Pirates have alternated between Davis and Bart at catcher.
The former 1st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .197/.257/.326 for an OPS of .583 in 47 games, with 26 hits in 132 at-bats, five doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 walks to 34 strikeouts.
Bart has also hit poorly as of recent, batting .236 on the season, but .167 in his past seven games, with three hits in 18 at-bats.
The Pirates keep the same infield vs. the White Sox, with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base, Nick Gonzales at second base, Spencer Horwitz at first base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base.
Hayes will move up two spots from eighth in the batting order to sixth. Gonzales, Horwitz and Kiner-Falefa stay at fourth, seventh and ninth in the batting order, respectively.
The Pirates also have the same outfield, as Tommy Pham plays left field and leads off for the second straight game, Bryan Reynolds continues in right field and bats third, while Oneil Cruz plays center field and hits fifth in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen continues on as the designated hitter and bats second for the Pirates.
Rookie-right handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his 10th start of his MLB career and of this season for the Pirates.
Burrows had the worst outing of his young MLB career last time out vs. the Minnesota Twins on July 12. He allowed six earned runs over 1.1 innings and 56 pitches, as the Pirates lost 12-4 for their eighth straight defeat.
He came into that outing with a 2.30 ERA over his previous seven starts. He currently has a 1-3 record over nine starts and 10 appearances, a 4.83 ERA over 41.0 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.46 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago White Sox
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Spencer Horwitz
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
