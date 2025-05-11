Pirates Walk-off vs. Braves, Win Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made it harder for themselves than needed, but came through when it mattered most as they won in walk-off fashion over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.
The Pirates (14-27) get their second win over the Braves (19-21) and win the series, their first home series win since they won three out of four over the Washington Nationals, April 14-17.
The Pirates got back-to-back singles with two outs in the bottom of the first inning from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and catcher Joey Bart, but first baseman Matt Gorski to end that opportunity.
Starting pitchers in right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski from the Pirates and Braves left-hander Chris Sale dominated through the first four innings, with neither team scoring a run. Mlodiznski allowed three hits and posted two strikeouts, while Sale posted four strikeouts.
The Pirates got a two-out double from center fielder Alexander Canario in the bottom of the fourth inning, but left fielder Tommy Pham lined out.
Pittsburgh shortstop Jared Triolo led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single. Second baseman Liover Peguero struck out, but third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes singled as well, moving Triolo to second base.
Both Triolo and Hayes stole third base and second base, respectively. Sale threw a pitch that catcher Drake Baldwin couldn't handle. allowing Triolo to score and Hayes to move to third base, putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds walked and then McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hayes and doubling the home team's lead at 2-0, while also moving Reynolds to second base.
Bart then singled and scored Reynolds, making it 3-0 to the Pirates.
Mlodzinski finished his day by pitching 5.2 innings, a career-high, allowing four hits, a walk and no runs, while posting two strikeouts over 83 pitches.
The Pirates had another chance to add runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Pham led off with a walk and then Pegeuro got on base with a hit by pitch, but Hayes flew out with two outs, keeping them up three runs.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki came in for the Pirates and ended the top of the sixth inning, before throwing a scoreless seventh inning.
Borucki opened the top of the eighth inning by allowing a single to shortstop Nick Allen, but Bart got him out at second base for trying to steal, and then struck out left fielder Alex Verdugo.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey, who immediately allowed a single to third baseman Austin Riley.
Rainey then allowed a double to first baseman Matt Olson and walked designated hitter Marcel Ozuna to load the bases.
Kelly brought on left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz, who would then allow a bases-clearing double to pinch-hitter Sean Murphy, tying the game up at 4-3.
Adam Frazier pinch-hit for Peguero and led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single. Hayes then joined him with a single. moving Frazier to third base and putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Reynolds would ground out to second base, moving Hayes to second base and then Braves right-handed pitcher Raisel Iglesias intentionally walked McCutchen.
Bart came through and got the ground ball needed, allowing Frazier to score and win the game, 4-3 on a walk-off.
The Pirates head on the road for their next two series, starting with the New York Mets, May 12-14. First pitch on May 12 is set for 7:10 p.m.
