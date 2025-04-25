Watch: Pirates Rookie Homers in First Major League At-Bat

Matt Gorski, called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates only two hours before the game, crushed a long home run in his first big league plate appearance.

Apr 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Matt Gorski (62) hits a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Gorski hits his first MLB home run in the first MLB at bat. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Just two hours after being promoted to the Pittsburgh Pirates, first baseman Matt Gorski delivered a moment he’ll never forget — and etched his name in the baseball record books. In his first Major League at-bat, the 27-year-old crushed a 434-foot home run off Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson, extending the Pirates' lead to 3-0.

The blast came on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning, rocketing off his bat at 115.2 mph — tying Jake Burger (July 17, 2021) for the hardest-hit first career home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Only 136 players have hit a home run in their first at-bat of a MLB game, with the last being Jhonkensy Noel of the Cleveland Guardians on June 26, 2024.

Gorski, a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, became the first Pirates player to homer in his debut at-bat since Starling Marte in 2012. The towering shot to left-center field showcased the power that made him a standout in the minors.

The milestone adds an early highlight to Pittsburgh’s season and gives fans a glimpse of Gorski’s power potential. With exit velocity and distance numbers that place him among the most impressive debut home runs in recent memory, Gorski’s first plate appearance in the big leagues was one to be remembered.

ETHAN MERRILL

Ethan Merrill is from Grand Rapids, MI, and brings with him a diverse background of experiences. After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, he worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks for three seasons before settling in the Pittsburgh area in 2020. With a passion for sports and a growing connection to his community, Ethan brings a fresh perspective to covering the Pittsburgh Pirates.

