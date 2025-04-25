Watch: Pirates Rookie Homers in First Major League At-Bat
Just two hours after being promoted to the Pittsburgh Pirates, first baseman Matt Gorski delivered a moment he’ll never forget — and etched his name in the baseball record books. In his first Major League at-bat, the 27-year-old crushed a 434-foot home run off Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson, extending the Pirates' lead to 3-0.
The blast came on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning, rocketing off his bat at 115.2 mph — tying Jake Burger (July 17, 2021) for the hardest-hit first career home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Only 136 players have hit a home run in their first at-bat of a MLB game, with the last being Jhonkensy Noel of the Cleveland Guardians on June 26, 2024.
Gorski, a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, became the first Pirates player to homer in his debut at-bat since Starling Marte in 2012. The towering shot to left-center field showcased the power that made him a standout in the minors.
The milestone adds an early highlight to Pittsburgh’s season and gives fans a glimpse of Gorski’s power potential. With exit velocity and distance numbers that place him among the most impressive debut home runs in recent memory, Gorski’s first plate appearance in the big leagues was one to be remembered.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates