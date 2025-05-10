Pirates Fall to Braves in Extra Innings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates battled hard with the Atlanta Braves, but fell 3-2 in extra innings at PNC Park.
The Braves would strike first in the top of the second inning, as catcher Sean Murphy hit a double and then center fielder Michael Harris II hit a ball that went over Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds, also for a double, scoring Harris and making it 1-0.
The Pirates started the bottom of the second well, with back-to-back singles from catcher Joey Bart and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Braves right-handed starter AJ Smith-Shawver then shut the inning down, as he struckout first baseman Matt Gorski, second baseman Adam Frazier and left fielder Alexander Canario, with the Pirates missing a great opportunity to score.
Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson turned on a fastball thrown from Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, doubling the road team's lead with a solo home run at 2-0 in the top of the third inning.
Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo walked to lead off the bottom of the third inning and then center fielder Oneil Cruz grounded into a fielder's choice, making it safely at first base.
Cruz then took second base his MLB-leading 16th stolen base, and after Reynolds flew out and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked, Bart singled, scoring Cruz to trim the deficit to 2-1.
Hayes then struckout to end the inning, leaving both McCutchen and Bart on base.
Pirates manager Don Kelly got ejected in the top of the sixth inning for disagreeing with a call from home plate umpire Clint Vondrak. This marked his second game in charge of the team and his first ejection as manager.
Heaney had a strong start for the Pirates, as he threw 82 pitches over 6.0 innings, allowing four hits, three walks, two earned runs and posted two strikeouts.
Hayes and Gorski would single in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Pirates again missed out, as Frazier flew out with two outs.
Canario opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a leadoff double, giving the Pirates another runner in scoring position. They failed to take advantage, as Triolo popped out on a bunt, then both Cruz and Reynolds struckout.
Reynolds would then get ejected, with Tommy Pham coming in for him in right field.
Bart would get his fourth hit of the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and then Ji Hwan Bae came in as a pinch-runner.
Bae stole second base and then made it to third base on a grounder from Hayes. Gorski then chopped a ball, scoring Bae and tying it up at 2-2, but made it to second base on an errant throw from Braves third baseman Austin Riley.
Frazier made it to first base on an intentional walk and then Canario walked to lead the bases. Triolo had a chance to put the Pirates in the lead, but popped out to end the inning.
Bullpen arms in right-handers, Tanner Rainey, David Bednar and Dennis Santana threw scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings respectively for the Pirates, keeping them in the game.
The Pirates opened the bottom of the ninth inning with back-to-back walks from Cruz and Pham. McCutchen grounded into a double play and then catcher Henry Davis, who came in for Bart, grounded out and sent the game into extra innings.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came on in the top of the 10th inning and after hitting Braves left fielder Alex Verdugo, he got a double play from Riley. He would intentionally walk designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and got Olson to fly out to end that scoring opporunity for the road team.
Davis started at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning and moved to third base on a bunt from Hayes. Gorski then grounded to Riley at third base, who threw Davis out at home for the second out.
Frazier singled to move Gorski to second base, but then Canario flied out to end the 10th inning.
Cruz had to leave the game following a steal attempt on a Pham walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Pirates moved Gorski to center field, Triolo to first base and then put in Liover Peguero at shortstop.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart relieved Ferguson in the top of the 11th inning for the Pirates. He got two ground outs, but would throw a wild pitch, allowing Olson to score from third base and give the Braves a 3-2 lead.
Triolo laid down a successful bunt in the bottom of the 11th inning, moving Canario to third base. Peguero struck out and Pham grounded out, ending the game in defeat for the Pirates.
The Pirates will look to win the series against the Braves in the finale on May 11. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
