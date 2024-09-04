Preview: Can Pirates Pull Off Huge Sweep?
It has been a tale of two series over the last week between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in the past week.
In Pittsburgh from Aug. 26 to 28, the Cubs scored 41 runs en route to a sweep. Chicago's 41 runs was the most by a team in a three-game series this season,
Through two games in Chicago, Pittsburgh has turned the tables, winning the first two games, including a 5-0 shutout victory led by rookie sensation Paul Skenes. Now, the Pirates will have a chance to sweep the Cubs on Wednesday and win the season series in their final matchup of the year.
Through 12 games, the NL Central rivals are deadlocked at six wins apiece.
In the rubber match for the season series, the Pirates will turn to Domingo Germán. The 32-year-old right-hander has appeared in just six games, including one start, and has a 6.11 earned run average. In that lone start, Germán pitched six shutout innings, allowed three hits, four walks and struck out four batters in a 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21.
Germán has made one appearance against the Cubs this season, allowing eight runs over 2.2 innings of work in an 18-8 loss on Aug. 26.
The Cubs will counter with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. Imanaga, 31, has had an impressive rookie season, making the All-Star team and he is 11-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 25 starts. In his lone outing against Pittsburgh on May 18, he pitched seven shutout innings, allowed four hits, walked one batter and struck out seven batters.
Imanaga has had 15 quality starts this season, including four outings where he's pitched at least six innings and allowed no runs.
Pirates vs. Cubs Broadcast Info
Location: Wrigley Field
Records: Pirates (65-73), Cubs (71-68)
First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Cubs - Marquee Sports Network
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Cubs - 670 The Score, WRTO 1200
Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+115), Pirates +1.5 (-141)
Total: Over 7.5 (-133), under 7.5 (+105)
Moneyline: Cubs -200, Pirates +155
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates