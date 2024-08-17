Report: Pirates Call Up Infielder From Indianapolis
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will reportedly bring up an infielder to the MLB from Triple-A Indianapolis in Alika Williams, according to Ryan Palencer.
Williams has spent 2024 bouncing from the MLB and Triple-A, as he has struggled to find consistency with the Pirates.
He spent most of the first two months of the season with Pittsburgh, but has only played in two MLB games since the end of July.
The Pirates placed Williams on the 10-day Injured List for a right wrist sprain on June 2 and would send him to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.
Pittsburgh recalled Williams on July 28 and he would play in two games before they optioned him back to Indianapolis.
Williams has slashed .210/.246/.290, had 13 hits in 62 at-bats with two triples and one double in 25 games with the Pirates in 2024.
The Pirates traded for Williams, landing him from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson on June 2, 2023.
After he slashed .305/.384/.531, with 39 hits in 128 at-bats, eight doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 36 games with the Indianapolis Indians, the Pirates called him up in late July.
Williams played in 46 games for Pittsburgh that season, but struggled to show his talents at the MLB level. He slashed 198/.270/.248, with 20 hits in 101 at-bats, five doubles, six RBIs and nine walks to 35 strikeouts.
He is likely coming up due to shortstop Oneil Cruz leaving the Pirates game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners with an injury. Cruz hit a two-run double, but pulled up after going around second base and departed with left ankle discomfort.
Williams is known for his defensive work at shortstop and will likely feature there if needed during the abscence of Cruz.
