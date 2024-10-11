Termarr Johnson Playing Way Into Pirates' Plans
A potential answer to the Pittsburgh Pirates' problems at the plate may not be far off.
Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson has gotten off to a strong start in the Arizona Fall League for the Scottsdale Scorpions through their first three games. In his two starts, Johnson is batting .500 with a home run, two RBIs, a 1.125 slugging percentage and a 1.725 OPS, the fourth-best in the AFL.
Johnson is the Pirates' No. 3 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline and ranked No. 75 overall in baseball.
In the Scorpions' 9-8 win over the Salt River Rafters on Tuesday, Johnson went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He led off the game by smoking a 1-2 breaking ball over the right field wall for a 393-foot home run, then an inning later, he hit a single to left field to bring in fellow Pirates prospect Sammy Siani to give Scottsdale a 2-0 lead.
After missing a game due to a severe cramp that caused him to exit in the eighth inning vs. Salt River, the Pirates middle-infielder returned in the lead-off spot and went 2-4 again in the Scorpions' 12-5 loss to the Surprise Saguaros. In the bottom of the seventh inning with a 2-2 count, Johnson went the other way into the left-center gap and hustled his way to a triple.
Johnson's second hit of the game was an infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Beyond his performances against the Rafters, Johnson has shown an advanced approach at the plate. Three of his four hits have come with two strikes in the count and he has also walked twice through two games.
Johnson has yet to play above Double-A in the minor leagues, but his strong start in the AFL should be enough to turn heads if he can maintain this level of play. Pittsburgh's offense was in the bottom 10 of nearly every major category and needs to improve at the plate if it wants to have any hopes of turning things around next season.
The AFL can be a launching pad for prospects on the cusp of reaching the majors. If Johnson can continue his strong start, Pittsburgh would be remiss not to give him a shot to help the team in what's likely a make-or-break season for this Pirates regime in 2025.
