Tigers Sign Former Pirates Infielder
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder has found a new team, where they'll look to contribute going towards the end of the season.
The Detroit Tigers signed second baseman Kevin Newman to a minor league contract on Aug. 23 and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.
Newman signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 14, 2024. He struggled from the plate, slashing .202/.209/.272 for an OPS of .481, with 23 hits in 114 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs and one walk to 23 strikeouts.
The Pirates took Newman with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft from Arizona.
Newman eventually made it up to the Pirates on Aug. 16, 2018, where he played in 31 games, slashing .209/.247/.231 for an OPS of .478.
He had his best season in the MLB in 2019, with a slash line of .308/.353/.446 for an OPS of .799 over 130 games, including 152 hits, 20 doubles, 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks to 62 strikeouts, 64 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases on 24 attempts.
Newman spent three more seasons with the Pirates, batting just .224 in 2020 and .226 in 2021, which included a career-high 148 games in the latter, but regained his better form in 2022.
He hit .274/.316/.372 for an OPS of .688 in 78 games that season, which included missing time from April 27 to July 8 with a groin strain. He also had 79 hits in 288 at-bats, 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 16 walks to 48 strikeouts.
The Pirates traded Newman on Nov. 18, 2022 to the Cincinnati Reds for right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta, who is still with the franchise.
Newman finished his time in Pittsburgh with a 3.3 WAR over 431 games played in five seasons. He also slashed .260/.303/.357 for an OPS of .660, with 402 hits, 67 doubles, 11 triples, 20 home runs, 143 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 87 walks to 195 strikeouts.
He was the Pirates main starting shortstop in both 2019 and 2021, while also playing secondarily at second base.
Newman served as a utiility man for the Reds in 2023, slashing .253/.311/.364 for an OPS of .675 in 74 games, with 57 hits, 16 doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 17 walks to 34 strikeouts.
He then signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2024 season. Newman had a strong campaign, slashing .278/.311/.375 for an OPS of .686 over 111 games, with 80 hits, 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 walks to 48 strikeouts.
Newman has played in 673 games over his eight-year MLB career, slashing .259/.300/.355 for an OPS of .655 with 562 hits, 102 doubles, 12 triples, 28 home runs, 210 RBIs, 120 walks to 300 strikeouts and 47 stolen bases on 62 attempts.
