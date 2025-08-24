Pirates Bats Lead the Way in Win Over Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their offense produce some impressive at-bats in a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.
The win is the second in the series for the Pirates, with a 9-0 victory in the series opener on Aug. 22, giving them the series win.
The Pirates have won four of their last five games, taking two out of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, Aug. 18-20, making it back-to-back series wins.
Pittsburgh improves to 56-74 overall and 38-30 at home, while Colorado drops to 37-93 overall and 16-48 on the road.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows posted two strikeouts in the top of the first inning, but walked Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar with one out and gave up a single to third baseman Kyle Karros, putting runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the second inning.
Burrows would get Rockies designated hitter Yanquiel Fernández to ground out, ending that inning and keeping it scoreless.
Left fielder Tommy Pham hit a leadoff single and then designated hitter Andrew McCutchen crushed a 91.4 mph fastball down in the zone from Rockies left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, sending it 391 feet into the left field bleachers for a two-run home run, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
That marked the 12th home run of the season for McCutchen, his first since Aug. 1 vs. the Rockies at Coors Field.
The Pirates would do the same in the bottom of the third inning, as third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa ledoff with a single and then shortstop Jared Triolo hit a 91.2 mph fastball down in the zone from Freeland, sending it 404 feet into the left field bleachers for a two-run home run, extending the lead to 4-0 for the home team.
That home run marked the fourth for Triolo this season and the first since the second game of a double header vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, an 8-4 win in extra innings for the Pirates.
Burrows finished his outing for the Pirates after just four innings and 57 pitches thrown. He allowed just two hits and a walk, with five strikeouts, as the Pirates manage his innings towards the end of the season.
The Pirates had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, as catcher Joey Bart walked and center fielder Alexander Canario walked, but first baseman Liover Peguero struck out and Kiner-Falefa lined out.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came on for the Pirates in the top of the fifth inning and hit Karros with a pitch. Mlodzinski then settled in, getting the next six batters out over two innings of work and striking out the final five.
Triolo hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored off of a one out double from right fielder Bryan Reynolds, making it a 5-0 game.
The Pirates would get a scoreless inning each from right-handers Kyle Nicolas and Colin Holderman, keeping the Rockies scoreless headed into the ninth inning. That marked the first scoreless outing for Holderman at the MLB level since May 12 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez got the first two outs of the top of the ninth inning, but gave up a solo home run to center fielder Brenton Doyle on an 0-2 count, as the Rockies trimmed the deficit to 5-1.
That ended a 26.2 scoreless innings streak for the Pirates, who started it vs. the Blue Jays in the series finale on Aug. 20.
Ramírez gave up a single to Karros, but struck out Fernández and secured the win for the Pirates.
The Pirates will go for the sweep of the Rockies in the series finale on Aug. 24. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.
