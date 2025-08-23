Pirates Star Begins Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had one of their everyday starters for almost two weeks, but he has started his first step towards making his return.
Oneil Cruz will start his first rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 23, according to his transactions log.
Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski after diving for a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz in the bottom of the fourth inning at American Family Field in a 14-0 loss on Aug. 12.
He went first with the dive and then Suwinski came in, as Cruz hit his face right into Suwinski's chest. Cruz stayed in the game, but then Tommy Pham came in and pinch-hit for him in the top of the sixth inning, ending his outing.
The Pirates then placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list back on Aug. 13 and he has missed the past eight games.
Cruz has done work back with the Pirates, engaging in Plyometrics exercises and taking swings in the batting cage, but this rehab assignment marks a big moment in his comeback.
Since Cruz went on the concussion list, he'll need clearance from both the MLB and the Players Association before he rejoins the Pirates. He also needed clearance from both to start this rehab assignment, which he got.
This marked the first time that Cruz has gone on the injured list this season and the first time since April 11, 2023, when he suffered a left ankle fracture that kept him out the rest of that campaign.
Cruz has dealt with some injury issues this season, but nothing as serious as this. He most recently left a game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12, after limping following hitting a single. He left the game and didn't start on July 13, but would return that game as a pinch-hitter.
He also made a steal attempt late vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10, but didn't slide head first normally and pulled up, ending up dealing with lower back discomfort and departing the game.
Cruz missed the next four games, but returned vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
He has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .207/.304/.398 for an OPS of .702, with 81 hits in 392 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, a team-high 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, 54 walks to 145 strikeouts and 34 stolen bases on 38 attempts.
Cruz will have a chance to play with two of the Pirates' top position prospects in Altoona, in shortstop Konnor Griffin, the highest rated prospect in baseball, and second baseman Termarr Johnson, who MLB Pipeline ranks sixth overall in the Pirates farm system.
The Pirates have an outfield group of Alexander Canario, Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, Ronny Simon, Pham, Suwinski, plus utility man Liover Peguero.
