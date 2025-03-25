Top Pirates Prospects to Start Season on Injured List
At the onset of Spring Training, On SI identified five intriguing prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization to keep an eye on. Today, it was made official that one of those prospects, starting pitcher Carlson Reed, will be starting the season on the 60-Day Injured List.
Reed, ranked by MLB.com as Pittsburgh’s No. 20 prospect, was expected to make a push toward Double-A Altoona this season after a strong 2024 campaign. The 22-year-old posted a 3.45 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 75.2 innings between High-A Greensboro and Double-A last year, showcasing his potential as a future rotation piece.
The Pirates have not disclosed the specifics of Reed’s injury, but the 60-day IL designation means he will be sidelined until at least late May. His absence is a notable blow to Pittsburgh’s minor league pitching depth, as he was viewed as one of the system’s most promising arms. Fans will have to wait longer to see if the former West Virginia standout can continue his ascent toward the majors.
Reed was joined on the minor league IL by two other notable names: outfield prospect Tony Blanco Jr. (No. 21 in the system) and 20-year-old Australian right-hander Jackson Grounds.
Blanco, 19, hit .265 with 14 homers in Single-A last season, while Grounds recorded a 4.12 ERA in 43.2 innings in rookie ball.
The Pirates' player development staff will now face an early-season challenge in reshuffling their minor league assignments to compensate for these key losses. While the absences of Reed, Blanco Jr., and Grounds test the Pirates' organizational depth, the team remains hopeful that their next wave of prospects can step up in the meantime.
