Pirates Starting Pitcher Addition Changes Bullpen
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into opening day this week with a different bullpen than anticipated before spring training.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced that right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will serve as the team's fifth starter on March 24, solidifying the rotation.
This is less where Mlodzinski will pitch in the starting rotation, but that he is the fifth pitcher. He joins right-handed pitchers in reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, who will start opening day, and Mitch Keller, plus left-handed pitchers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney, who they signed as a free agent this offseason.
Shelton didn't give an update on right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, who missed his final spring training outing after experiencing elbow discomfort following a bullpen session.
The Pirates, with Mlodzinski in the starting lineup, now have a changed bullpen heading into the opening series on the road vs. the Miami Marlins starting on March 27.
Pittsburgh has 13 position players and 15 pitchers on their roster, meaning that they'll have to drop at least two pitchers to get to the 26-man roster limit. This also puts Dauri Moreta, Jovian Oviedo on the injured list, and Jones as well, despite not officially being on it as of now.
That leaves eight bullpen arms vying for a spot on the opening day roster. David Bednar, Colin Holderman and Dennis Santana, who pitched all of last year for the Pirates all look like they certainly make it.
Shelton still hasn't confirmed if he is making Bednar the closer for the start of the 2025 season. Bednar struggled last season and Shelton went for closer by committee starting on Aug. 30 and doing so the rest of the campaign.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com also reported that left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki is likely making the opening day roster as well, and so too will fellow left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who the Pirates signed to a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason.
The Pirates then have five pitchers on the 40-man roster who are fighting for the last three spots, This includes right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Peter Strzelecki and Hunter Stratton, plus left-handed pitchers in Tim Mayza and Joey Wentz.
Stratton recently made it back on the 40-man roster for the Pirates after suffering a ruptured left patella tendon on Aug. 25 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, ending his 2024 season. He also pitched one inning in Spring Training and has progressed well after a serious injury.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of waivers on March 3 after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Pittsburgh got Strzelecki in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on Nov. 22 for cash considerations. The 30-year old pitched eight games in the Grapefruit League, with an 0-1 record and a 7.88 ERA over 8.0 innings of work.
Mayza signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $1.15 million major league deal after going to the World Series with the New York Yankees last season. He pitched in eight games in spring training, posting a 1-1 record and a 5.63 ERA over 8.0 innings pitched.
Wentz joined Pittsburgh, after they claimed him off waivers from Detroit on Sept. 3. He pitched in eight games for the Pirates last season, posting a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings of work.
