Pirates First Base Battle Just Got Clearer
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a first base battle throughout Spring Training, but with the 2025 season just days away, it's gotten clearer who will win the spot.
The Pirates announced a number of roster moves, including reassigning outfielder/first baseman DJ Stewart to minor league camp.
Stewart had a great start to Spring Training, hitting over .500 in February, but he's had less success throughout March. He has slashed .250/.348/.450 for an OPS of .798, with 10 hits, five double, seven runs, five RBIs and four walks in 19 games in the Grapefruit League.
He has only played five innings at the MLB level at first base and was a non-roster invite to Spring Training.
Stewart is one of seven players who played first base for the Pirates in Spring Training, doing so seven times, the most for any player.
Jared Triolo has played there six times, Darrick Hall and Nick Yorke both played there four times, Billy Cook played there three times and Adam Frazier played there twice.
The Pirates also put backup catcher Endy Rodríguez at first base in the Grapefruit League finale vs. the Minnesota Twins on March 24.
Rodríguez had a solid spring himself, slashing .290/.450/.516 for an OPS of .966., with nine hits, two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and nine walks in 15 games.
He missed almost all of 2024 after he underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, 2023, following an injury in winter ball.
Triolo will likely start at first base, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton also likes Rodríguez there, so the two may switch starts as well. Frazier will likely make the opening day roster, so he'll also serve as an option there too.
Pittsburgh sent Hall, Yorke and Cook down to Triple-A, so those three players won't see playing time at the positon for the Pirates right now.
The Pirates have looked for options at first base and originally traded with the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz back on Dec. 10. They sent three players in return to the Guardians in right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy.
Horwitz is currently out dealing with a right wrist injury and his timeline was six to eight weeks from Feb. 12, but the Pirates haven't confirmed when he'll return.
The Pirates open the 2025 season against the Miami Marlins on the road on March 27.
