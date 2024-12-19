Former Blue Jays Star Praises Pirates' Pitching
Spencer Horwitz has gotten a glimpse first-hand at how good the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitching is throughout their organization.
Horwitz faced the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, in May of last season and went 10-29 with a home run and 5 RBIs. In that stretch, the left-handed hitting first baseman faced 2024 Rookie of the Year and Pirates ace Paul Skenes twice, and went 2-5 with a pair of singles and a strikeout across the two games.
Now, rather than having to face Skenes, Horwitz is his teammate and he won't have to face the rest of the Pirates' pitchers who are coming up the pipeline.
"The pitching, everyone talks about and how unbelievable it is and facing the Pirates in the minor leagues, I've felt it firsthand," Horwitz said. "They all throw hard, they all throw inside [and] hey all have really hard off speeds. I'm glad they're going to be on my team."
Horwitz, 27, had spent his entire career with the Toronto Blue Jays before he was part of a trade to the Cleveland Guardians for All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez. Not long after being traded to the Guardians, Horwitz was involved in a second trade that landed him in Pittsburgh in exchange for a trio of pitchers, including right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz.
Horwitz played in 97 games for the Blue Jays and batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 381 plate appearances. Before he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays, Horwitz batted .335/.456/.514 with 4 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Horwitz is more than likely going to be Pittsburgh's everyday first baseman and his ability to drive the ball will be pivotal to his team's ability to contend for a playoff spot. Horwtiz is up to the task, though, and believes the pairing could prove fruitful for both him and the Pirates.
"Nothing's going to be given to me," Horwitz said. "I know that, but it's nice to feel wanted and that's really exciting. I think it's gonna be a good opportunity for both of us."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates